Follow Rediff on:      
4 students held hostage, robbed of Rs 1.5 lakh near Bengaluru

Tue, 23 December 2025
19:32
File image
Four engineering students were allegedly held captive and robbed of Rs 1.5 lakh while returning after having biryani at a popular food joint on the outskirts of the city, police said on Tuesday. 

The incident occurred on December 21 when the students were returning on two-wheelers from an early morning trip to an eatery in Hoskote, they said.

One of the accused has been arrested, and efforts are on to nab the remaining suspects, the police said.

According to the police, the students are from a private college in Bagalur. While returning from the eatery, they were allegedly intercepted near a toll plaza by a gang of men, who thrashed them and took away their mobile phones and two-wheelers.

The gang allegedly took the students to a shed near Medahalli, held them captive, and robbed them. 

The assailants allegedly took Rs 40,000 in cash and transferred Rs 1.10 lakh from the victims' bank accounts, a senior police officer said. 

However, the students later got their vehicles back, he said.

Based on a complaint lodged by one of the students, a case has been registered at Avalahalli police station under sections related to kidnapping and dacoity. 

Further investigation is underway, the police said. -- PTI

