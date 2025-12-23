HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Rupee rises 3 paise to settle at 89.65 against US dollar

Tue, 23 December 2025
Share:
18:53
image
The rupee rose 3 paise to settle at 89.65 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday on the back of a weaker greenback. 

However, a rise in global crude oil prices, coupled with foreign capital outflows, prevented sharper gains in the local unit, according to forex traders. 

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 89.67 and traded in the range of 89.59-89.85 before settling at 89.65 (provisional) against the greenback, up 3 paise from its previous close. 

The rupee on Monday pared initial gains to settle slightly down by 1 paisa at 89.68 against the US dollar. 

Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst, Mirae Asset ShareKhan, said the rupee gained on Tuesday on a weak US dollar index. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Indigo cancels 50 flights at various airports today
LIVE! Indigo cancels 50 flights at various airports today

Chaos at B'desh embassy in Delhi as protesters clash with cops
Chaos at B'desh embassy in Delhi as protesters clash with cops

Security was increased outside the Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi due to a planned protest by the VHP and Bajrang Dal regarding attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh.

Fresh Violence Erupts in Assam's Karbi Anglong
Fresh Violence Erupts in Assam's Karbi Anglong

Fresh violence erupted in Assam's Karbi Anglong district on Monday, triggering serious law-and-order concerns after a mob torched Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council Chief Executive Member Tuliram Ronghang's residence in West Karbi Anglong.

Is MVA staring at another setback in civic body elections?
Is MVA staring at another setback in civic body elections?

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) faces a crucial test in the upcoming municipal corporation elections in Maharashtra after being defeated by the BJP-led Mahayuti in recent local polls. Political observers are calling the upcoming contest for...

Doctor brutally beats patient on hospital bed, suspended
Doctor brutally beats patient on hospital bed, suspended

The video, which was shot by a person who was present in the ward, showed the doctor punching the patient, Arjun Singh, who was lying on the bed, in the face. The patient is seen resisting by kicking, while two other persons try to...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO