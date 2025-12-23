'BJP does not exist in Kerala': Cong's Masood takes swipe at Tharoor

21:31

Congress MP Imran Masood





Speaking to ANI, Imran Masood said, "He is eyeing Kerala and is in a hurry to go to Kerala. I want to tell Tharoor Sahab that the BJP does not exist in Kerala. Don't get disoriented."





On Sunday, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor inaugurated the Nalanda Literature Festival 2025.





In an event held in Rajgir, Tharoor, along with Bihar governor Arif Mohammad, took part in the inauguration.





Speaking to the media, the Congress MP described such festivals as an opportunity to promote the tradition of discussing literature and ideas.





"Knowledge should not be limited to the classrooms, but also outside the university. The literature festival is an opportunity where we can carry forward this tradition by discussing literature and ideas," Tharoor told the media.





Tharoor also opened up about the development of the state of Bihar in line with the legacy of the Nalanda University.





"I have that the situation was not good. Nowadays, things are looking good. The essence of knowledge and heritage is still present. 20 years back, when our former President APJ Abdul Kalam spoke about reviving Nalanda, I wondered about its heritage. Now I have come to see the campus, to meet people and to interact with the students. It is a great matter of joy. Nalanda should be taken forward. There is no doubt about it. The government should extend full support," he said. -- ANI

Congress MP Imran Masood on Tuesday took a swipe at Shashi Tharoor, saying that the Bharatiya Janata Party does not exist in Kerala and advising him not to be confused, amid Tharoor's recent remarks in Bihar.