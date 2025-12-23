Kerala CMO interfering in Sabarimala SIT probe, alleges Cong

21:58





While talking to reporters Thiruvananthapuram, Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan alleged that two IPS officers were assigned by the CMO to exert "intense pressure" on the Special Investigation Team probing the case.





He said the Opposition was refraining from naming the officers concerned only out of propriety, but warned that he would be compelled to disclose their identities if they did not stop exerting pressure upon investigating officers.





Stressing the need for a sincere and impartial investigation, he said it is a case involving the theft of gold belonging to Lord Ayyappa.





He said the Opposition is closely monitoring the probe and would point out any lapses in the investigation.





Satheesan said the investigation would now move forward in the right direction only because of the high court's intervention.





He clarified that the opposition has not so far expressed any lack of confidence in the SIT and said he expects the real culprits to be brought before the law at the earliest.





Satheesan said the opposition would wait for a few more days to assess how the SIT probe progresses and cautioned that the situation should not reach a stage where a CBI investigation becomes inevitable.





He alleged that it was only because the probe is under court scrutiny that it is moving forward to some extent. -- PTI

