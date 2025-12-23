HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Kerala CMO interfering in Sabarimala SIT probe, alleges Cong

Tue, 23 December 2025
Share:
21:58
image
The opposition Congress on Tuesday accused the Kerala CMO of interfering with the investigation through intermediaries in the ongoing SIT probe into the Sabarimala gold loss case. 

While talking to reporters Thiruvananthapuram, Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan alleged that two IPS officers were assigned by the CMO to exert "intense pressure" on the Special Investigation Team probing the case. 

He said the Opposition was refraining from naming the officers concerned only out of propriety, but warned that he would be compelled to disclose their identities if they did not stop exerting pressure upon investigating officers. 

Stressing the need for a sincere and impartial investigation, he said it is a case involving the theft of gold belonging to Lord Ayyappa. 

He said the Opposition is closely monitoring the probe and would point out any lapses in the investigation. 

Satheesan said the investigation would now move forward in the right direction only because of the high court's intervention. 

He clarified that the opposition has not so far expressed any lack of confidence in the SIT and said he expects the real culprits to be brought before the law at the earliest. 

Satheesan said the opposition would wait for a few more days to assess how the SIT probe progresses and cautioned that the situation should not reach a stage where a CBI investigation becomes inevitable. 

He alleged that it was only because the probe is under court scrutiny that it is moving forward to some extent. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! HC rejects plea of Hizbul chief's sons in terror funding case
LIVE! HC rejects plea of Hizbul chief's sons in terror funding case

Chaos at B'desh embassy in Delhi as protesters clash with cops
Chaos at B'desh embassy in Delhi as protesters clash with cops

Security was increased outside the Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi due to a planned protest by the VHP and Bajrang Dal regarding attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh.

Court orders to attach land of US-based Kashmiri lobbyist
Court orders to attach land of US-based Kashmiri lobbyist

A special NIA court in Jammu and Kashmir has ordered the immediate attachment of land belonging to Ghulam Nabi Fai, a US-based Kashmiri lobbyist and convicted agent of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Fresh Violence Erupts in Assam's Karbi Anglong
Fresh Violence Erupts in Assam's Karbi Anglong

Fresh violence erupted in Assam's Karbi Anglong district on Monday, triggering serious law-and-order concerns after a mob torched Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council Chief Executive Member Tuliram Ronghang's residence in West Karbi Anglong.

Court rejects UP govt plea in Akhlaq lynching case
Court rejects UP govt plea in Akhlaq lynching case

A court in Surajpur rejected the Uttar Pradesh government's plea seeking withdrawal of charges against the accused in the 2015 lynching of Mohammad Akhlaq in Dadri and directed that the trial be conducted on a day-to-day basis.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO