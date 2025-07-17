HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
After 'sugar boards', CBSE asks schools to set up 'oil boards' for....

Thu, 17 July 2025
21:09
The Central Board of Secondary Education has asked schools to set up "oil boards" to educate students and staff about harmful effects of consuming high-fat foods and oils and to serve as daily reminders promoting healthier eating habits, according to officials.

The directive comes two months after the board asked schools to set up "sugar boards" to monitor and reduce the sugar intake of children.

"Oil Boards" refer to posters or digital displays installed in shared spaces such as cafeterias, lobbies, and meeting rooms within school premises. 

These boards will aim to educate students and staff about the harmful effects of consuming high-fat foods and oils and to serve as daily reminders promoting healthier eating habits. -- PTI

