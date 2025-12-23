HC notice on plea to stop release of 'UP 77' web series based on gangster Vikas Dubey

18:11

Gangster Vikas Dubey in police custody./File image





The web series is scheduled to be released on the Waves OTT platform on December 25.





Justice Sachin Datta issued notice on the petition and listed the matter for further hearing on Wednesday.





Dubey was gunned down by the Uttar Pradesh police in an encounter in 2020.





According to the state police, the gangster, who was the main accused in the killing of eight police personnel in Kanpur, was being brought to Kanpur from Ujjain, where he had surrendered, when he allegedly attempted to flee after the vehicle carrying him overturned.





His wife urged the high court to stay the release of the movie.





The court, however, said it would hear the parties on Wednesday and take a decision. -- PTI

The Delhi high court on Tuesday sought the response of the Centre and web series producers on a plea by the wife of slain gangster Vikas Dubey to stop the release of, which is reportedly based on his life.