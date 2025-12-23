HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Indigo cancels 50 flights at various airports today

Tue, 23 December 2025
18:18
Domestic carrier IndiGo, which is being probed for massive operational disruption earlier this month, cancelled around 50 flights on Tuesday, according to the airline's website.

The flights have been cancelled from across airports, including Mumbai, Delhi, Varanasi, Pune, Chandigarh, Amritsar, Indore, and Patna, among others.

The airline, however, did not provide any reason for these cancellations.

As part of its winter schedule, IndiGo was initially allowed to operate 15,014 flights per week or 2,144 per day on domestic routes, which was 6 per cent more compared to 14,158 flights per week it operated in the summer schedule of 2025.

However, following massive disruptions in operations that led to the cancellation of thousands of flights and caused severe hardships to lakhs of air passengers in the country, the government slashed its winter schedule by 10 per cent, or 214 flights per day. -- PTI

