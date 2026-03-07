HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

SIR was conducted with clear objective of...: CEC

Sat, 07 March 2026
Share:
18:12
image
Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Saturday said pure electoral rolls are the bedrock of democracy and the SIR of electoral rolls was conducted with the clear objective of ensuring that no eligible voter is excluded and no ineligible person is included.

Addressing a press conference in Kochi after reviewing preparations for the upcoming Kerala assembly elections, he said democracy was not new to the state and that Kerala had taught democratic practices to many parts of the country and the world.

Recalling his association with the state, Kumar said Kerala had been his workplace for 18 years and he had served as the Ernakulam Collector around 22 years ago.

He said Kerala had 'Nattukuttams' (village gatherings) more than 1,000 years ago, which laid the foundation for collective decision-making.

"Kerala also made the first code of conduct way back in 1960, which was later adopted by the Election Commission of India in consultation with all political parties and which we today call the Model Code of Conduct," he said.

The CEC said Kerala had also been a pioneer in election management, with the first pilot use of electronic voting machines introduced in 1982 in the Paravoor Assembly constituency.

"With this strong foundation, all political parties of Kerala and the entire election machinery of the state have declared in one voice that the upcoming polls will not just be for the state but a model for the entire world," he said.

Kerala has 140 Assembly constituencies -- 124 general seats, 14 reserved for Scheduled Castes and two reserved for Scheduled Tribes.

"Pure electoral rolls are the bedrock of democracy. The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) that was undertaken recently had a single and clear objective - that no eligible voter should be excluded and no ineligible person should be included," he said.

He said Kerala has 2,69,53,644 voters, which is more than the combined population of Australia, Norway and Costa Rica. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Today Iran will be...': Trump's 'certain death' warning
LIVE! 'Today Iran will be...': Trump's 'certain death' warning

Jaishankar explains why India let Iran warship dock in Kochi
Jaishankar explains why India let Iran warship dock in Kochi

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar affirms India's self-determined and 'unstoppable' rise, emphasising the nation's strategic growth and role in the Indian Ocean region amid evolving global dynamics.

Iran apologises to neighbours; reacts to US surrender demand
Iran apologises to neighbours; reacts to US surrender demand

Amidst ongoing conflict, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signals a potential de-escalation by apologising to neighbouring countries while firmly rejecting US President Donald Trump's demand for unconditional surrender.

Pak's CDF Munir meets Saudi defence minister amid Iran war
Pak's CDF Munir meets Saudi defence minister amid Iran war

Amidst escalating tensions in West Asia, Pakistan's defence chief visited Saudi Arabia to discuss regional security and the mutual defence pact between the two nations, focusing on de-escalation strategies.

'Indians have been good actors': US on Russian oil waiver
'Indians have been good actors': US on Russian oil waiver

The US has granted India permission to buy Russian oil already in transit to ease global supply pressures amidst the West Asia conflict. This decision comes after India agreed to halt sanctioned Russian oil purchases and substitute them...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO