Heatwave conditions across Rajasthan, Barmer sears at 46 deg C

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Heatwave conditions swept parts of Rajasthan, as Barmer remained the hottest place in the state on Sunday, recording a maximum temperature of 46 degrees Celsius.



Day temperatures crossed the 40-degree Celsius mark at most places across the state, according to the Met department.



Jaisalmer recorded a maximum of 46 degrees Celsius, while Kota and Chittorgarh registered 45.2 degrees Celsius each. Phalodi recorded 44.8 degrees Celsius, followed by Bikaner at 44.6 degrees Celsius.



Jodhpur and Pilani (Jhunjhunu) both recorded 44.4 degrees Celsius, while Churu registered 44.2 degrees Celsius. Ganganagar recorded 43.7 degrees Celsius, and Jaipur settled at 42.7 degrees Celsius, the department said.



The department predicts no respite from scorching heat in the next couple of days. However, a western disturbance will trigger light rains in a few places in western and northern areas of the state from April 28 to 30. -- PTI