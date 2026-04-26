HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Heatwave conditions across Rajasthan, Barmer sears at 46 deg C

Sun, 26 April 2026
Share:
19:41
File image
File image
Heatwave conditions swept parts of Rajasthan, as Barmer remained the hottest place in the state on Sunday, recording a maximum temperature of 46 degrees Celsius.

Day temperatures crossed the 40-degree Celsius mark at most places across the state, according to the Met department.

Jaisalmer recorded a maximum of 46 degrees Celsius, while Kota and Chittorgarh registered 45.2 degrees Celsius each. Phalodi recorded 44.8 degrees Celsius, followed by Bikaner at 44.6 degrees Celsius.

Jodhpur and Pilani (Jhunjhunu) both recorded 44.4 degrees Celsius, while Churu registered 44.2 degrees Celsius. Ganganagar recorded 43.7 degrees Celsius, and Jaipur settled at 42.7 degrees Celsius, the department said.

The department predicts no respite from scorching heat in the next couple of days. However, a western disturbance will trigger light rains in a few places in western and northern areas of the state from April 28 to 30. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Heatwave to lash northwest, central India for next 3 days
LIVE! Heatwave to lash northwest, central India for next 3 days

IPL 2026: LSG vs KKR Updates: 50 up for KKR finally
IPL 2026: LSG vs KKR Updates: 50 up for KKR finally

FBI chief Kash Patel next high-level Trump exit?
FBI chief Kash Patel next high-level Trump exit?

Amid mounting speculation over his position within the Trump administration, FBI director Kash Patel reportedly could be the next senior official to exit Trump's cabinet in recent times, according to a Politico report.

SEE: Trump ducks for cover, evacuated after shooting
SEE: Trump ducks for cover, evacuated after shooting

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were rushed to safety after gunshots were heard during the White House correspondents' dinner in Washington.

We have to resolve our differences peacefully: Trump
We have to resolve our differences peacefully: Trump

Following a shooting incident near the White House Correspondents' Dinner, US lawmakers from both parties have condemned political violence and called for national unity. President Trump and other officials were evacuated unharmed.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO