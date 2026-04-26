Haryana man taking civil services test on behalf of friend held

20:48

A man was allegedly caught taking the preliminary examination for the Haryana Civil Services (executive branch) and other allied services on behalf of his friend in Faridabad on Sunday, police said.



According to district administration officials, police personnel were present at an exam centre caught the "fake candidate" during biometric verification.



After the attempted cheating was detected at the test centre, vigilance has been increased at all centres, they said.



Police apprehended Manav who took the exam in place of his friend Vishal, who is also in police custody. Manav is a resident of Karontha village in Rohtak, while Vishal is from Medina village in Rohtak.



The alleged cheating happened during the 8:30 am slot of the test at KL Mehta Dayanand Public Senior Secondary School, Sector 7C, Faridabad, the exam centre.



Faridabad Deputy Commissioner Ayush Sinha said that the administration is fully prepared to stop cheating in exams and no irregularities will be allowed.



The Haryana civil services exam was held on Sunday at 80 examination centres in the district and 22,776 candidates took the exam in two shifts. -- PTI