HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Haryana man taking civil services test on behalf of friend held

Sun, 26 April 2026
Share:
20:48
image
A man was allegedly caught taking the preliminary examination for the Haryana Civil Services (executive branch) and other allied services on behalf of his friend in Faridabad on Sunday, police said.

According to district administration officials, police personnel were present at an exam centre caught the "fake candidate" during biometric verification.

After the attempted cheating was detected at the test centre, vigilance has been increased at all centres, they said.

Police apprehended Manav who took the exam in place of his friend Vishal, who is also in police custody. Manav is a resident of Karontha village in Rohtak, while Vishal is from Medina village in Rohtak.

The alleged cheating happened during the 8:30 am slot of the test at KL Mehta Dayanand Public Senior Secondary School, Sector 7C, Faridabad, the exam centre.

Faridabad Deputy Commissioner Ayush Sinha said that the administration is fully prepared to stop cheating in exams and no irregularities will be allowed.

The Haryana civil services exam was held on Sunday at 80 examination centres in the district and 22,776 candidates took the exam in two shifts. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Heatwave to lash northwest, central India for next 3 days
LIVE! Heatwave to lash northwest, central India for next 3 days

IPL 2026: LSG vs KKR Updates: Sensational Mohsin picks up a fifer
IPL 2026: LSG vs KKR Updates: Sensational Mohsin picks up a fifer

FBI chief Kash Patel next high-level Trump exit?
FBI chief Kash Patel next high-level Trump exit?

Amid mounting speculation over his position within the Trump administration, FBI director Kash Patel reportedly could be the next senior official to exit Trump's cabinet in recent times, according to a Politico report.

SEE: Trump ducks for cover, evacuated after shooting
SEE: Trump ducks for cover, evacuated after shooting

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were rushed to safety after gunshots were heard during the White House correspondents' dinner in Washington.

We have to resolve our differences peacefully: Trump
We have to resolve our differences peacefully: Trump

Following a shooting incident near the White House Correspondents' Dinner, US lawmakers from both parties have condemned political violence and called for national unity. President Trump and other officials were evacuated unharmed.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO