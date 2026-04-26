Grocery shopkeeper held for rape of MBA student in Bhubaneswar

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The woman's allegations were substantiated through CCTV footage and other circumstantial evidence, the police said.



The survivor's statement was also recorded before a magistrate, and she was medically examined. Further investigation was underway to establish the full sequence of events, the police said. -- PTI

The police on Sunday arrested a grocery shopkeeper on charge of raping an MBA student at her rented house in Bhubaneswar, an officer said.According to the police, the incident took place on Friday night when the victim, a second-year MBA student from Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh, was alone at her rented house. Her roommate was away on April 24, the police said.The woman student, in her early 20s, had sought some grocery items from the nearby shop, for which the accused came to her house and raped her, finding her alone, the police said, adding that the victim filed an FIR on Saturday.A case of rape under section 64(1) and 62 of BNS was registered at the Info Valley police station and the accused was arrested.The police said that the man was arrested after getting prima facie evidence.