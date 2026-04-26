India steps up outreach over citizens' safety in Gulf

22:21

The ministry of external affairs has intensified its monitoring of the evolving situation across the Gulf and West Asia, prioritising the safety, security and welfare of Indian nationals in the region. Indian missions are maintaining round-the-clock contact with citizens while coordinating closely with local authorities to address emerging challenges.



"Indian Missions and Posts continue to operate round-the-clock helplines and are proactively assisting Indian nationals. They remain in close contact with the local Governments," the ministry said, underlining its ongoing outreach.



The government has also been issuing frequent updates to keep citizens informed. "Updated advisories are being issued regularly, including information on local government guidelines, flight and travel situations and consular services and various welfare measures being undertaken to support our community," the statement noted. Missions are actively engaging with Indian associations, professional groups, companies and other stakeholders to ensure the timely dissemination of information and assistance.



Special attention is being given to Indian seafarers operating in the region, with the government emphasising their welfare as a priority. "Government is according high priority to the welfare of Indian seafarers in the region. Indian Missions are extending all assistance to the Indian crew members on vessels in the region including coordination with the local authorities and agencies, extending consular assistance and facilitating requests to return to India," the ministry said. -- ANI