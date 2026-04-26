'Suspect was targeting Trump's administration members'

21:05

US Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche on Sunday said that the suspect involved in the shooting incident and the attempted security breach during the White House Correspondents' Dinner at the Washington Hilton Hotel appeared to be targeting members of the Trump administration, while stressing that the motive is still under investigation.



During an interview on CNN's State of the Union, Blanche said preliminary findings suggest the suspect had specific intentions directed at government officials in the cabinet of US President Donald Trump.



"We're still looking to try to understand a motive. From our preliminary investigation, it does appear the suspect was targeting members of the administration," Blanche said.



"We don't have specifics yet about particular members of the administration, except that we do understand that that was his goal and his target," he added.



He further said that law enforcement agencies carried out multiple search warrants overnight, including searches of electronic devices, and have also been speaking to individuals who knew the suspect.



According to Blanche, the suspect reportedly travelled from Los Angeles to Chicago and later reached Washington, DC by train. -- ANI