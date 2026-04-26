Bullets fired at woman advocate's residence in Karnataka's Belagavi

21:54

Unidentified miscreants allegedly opened fire at the residence of a woman advocate Belagavi during the early hours of Sunday, the police said.



The incident occurred between 1 am and 2 am at the house of advocate Pooja Kakatkar, located on Mandoli Road, they said.



The attackers allegedly targeted the first floor of the residence, where her daughter was reportedly studying at the time, they added.



Bullet marks were found on the window glass of the house. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident, officials said.



A team of investigators visited the spot, and the damaged glass bearing bullet marks has been collected and sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for examination.



A case has been registered at the Belagavi Rural Police Station, and further investigation is underway, they said.



Kakatkar, who has been practising law for the past 18 years, is known for handling several high-profile cases. -- PTI