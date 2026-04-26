HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Bullets fired at woman advocate's residence in Karnataka's Belagavi

Sun, 26 April 2026
Share:
21:54
image
Unidentified miscreants allegedly opened fire at the residence of a woman advocate Belagavi during the early hours of Sunday, the police said.

The incident occurred between 1 am and 2 am at the house of advocate Pooja Kakatkar, located on Mandoli Road, they said.

The attackers allegedly targeted the first floor of the residence, where her daughter was reportedly studying at the time, they added.

Bullet marks were found on the window glass of the house. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident, officials said.

A team of investigators visited the spot, and the damaged glass bearing bullet marks has been collected and sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for examination.

A case has been registered at the Belagavi Rural Police Station, and further investigation is underway, they said.

Kakatkar, who has been practising law for the past 18 years, is known for handling several high-profile cases. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Heatwave to lash northwest, central India for next 3 days
LIVE! Heatwave to lash northwest, central India for next 3 days

IPL 2026: LSG vs KKR Updates: Sensational Mohsin picks up a fifer
IPL 2026: LSG vs KKR Updates: Sensational Mohsin picks up a fifer

FBI chief Kash Patel next high-level Trump exit?
FBI chief Kash Patel next high-level Trump exit?

Amid mounting speculation over his position within the Trump administration, FBI director Kash Patel reportedly could be the next senior official to exit Trump's cabinet in recent times, according to a Politico report.

SEE: Trump ducks for cover, evacuated after shooting
SEE: Trump ducks for cover, evacuated after shooting

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were rushed to safety after gunshots were heard during the White House correspondents' dinner in Washington.

We have to resolve our differences peacefully: Trump
We have to resolve our differences peacefully: Trump

Following a shooting incident near the White House Correspondents' Dinner, US lawmakers from both parties have condemned political violence and called for national unity. President Trump and other officials were evacuated unharmed.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO