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Bengal polls: Kejriwal asks 27 lakh deleted voters to support TMC

Sun, 26 April 2026
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AAP leader and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday alleged that BJP-EC conspiracy led to the deletion of the names of 27 lakh voters from the West Bengal electoral rolls under the SIR exercise, claiming that it was part of a larger plan to target their citizenship documents.

Addressing an election rally in Ballygunge here, Kejriwal also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "insulting" the people of the state by deploying 3.5 lakh security personnel for the Assembly polls.

He urged those whose names were allegedly deleted from the voters' list to support the Trinamool Congress.

"Go and tell your friends, relatives and neighbours to vote for TMC candidates in this election. Didi has to win this fight against the BJP, which wants to take away your citizenship rights as part of a bigger game plan to win the polls," he said.

"Remember, they (BJP) will get your citizenship documents, such as ration cards, cancelled, and only Mamata Banerjee can help you. She will stand by you," he said.

Alleging that Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were bringing people from outside the state to influence the polls, he said several BJP-ruled states' chief ministers were campaigning in the state.

"This shows how a woman of short height stands tall against Modi and Shah and is challenging the BJP," he said. -- PTI

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