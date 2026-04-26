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Iran's FM Araghchi heads back to Islamabad after engagements with Oman

Sun, 26 April 2026
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Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi is set to head back to Islamabad on Sunday following his high-level meetings and diplomatic engagements in Oman's Muscat, CNN reported.

According to CNN, citing an Iranian source, the Iranian Foreign Minister has departed the Omani capital and is expected to arrive shortly at Nur Khan Airbase on the outskirts of Islamabad.

He will have a brief stopover in Pakistan, after which he will travel onwards to Moscow, Russia, as part of his already scheduled three-nation tour.

Earlier in the day, Araghchi met Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman to discuss bilateral relations, regional developments, and diplomatic efforts aimed at resolving ongoing crises in West Asia, as reported by Iranian state media Press TV.

As per Press TV, the meeting was held at Al-Baraka Palace in Muscat, where Araghchi briefed the Omani leadership on Iran's perspective regarding recent developments in the West Asia region.

The Iranian foreign minister also appreciated Oman's role in supporting dialogue and promoting regional stability amid ongoing tensions, Press TV reported.

For his part, Sultan Haitham highlighted Oman's mediation efforts, stressing the importance of dialogue and diplomacy to achieve sustainable political solutions and reduce the impact of crises on regional populations. -- ANI

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