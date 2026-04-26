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Heatwave to lash northwest, central India for next 3 days

Sun, 26 April 2026
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The India meteorological department on Sunday issued a heat wave alert for parts of northwest and central India, warning that scorching conditions are likely to continue over the next three days.

The weather department said heat wave conditions very likely in isolated/some parts of isolated pockets of Jammu-Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana Chandigarh & Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Bihar, Gujarat on June 27.

Mainly clear sky becoming partly cloudy sky. Heat wave conditions at isolated places over Delhi. Possibility of thundery development with a spell of very light rain towards afternoon/evening on April 27, IMD said.

Avoid prolonged exposure to heat. Wear lightweight, light-colored, and loose cotton clothing. Cover your head using a cloth, hat, or umbrella when outdoors, it said.

With temperatures soaring and heatwave conditions intensifying, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday directed officials to strictly implement the Heat Wave Action Plan 2026 on the ground.

Highlighting the growing severity of heat conditions, the chief minister pointed out a worrying trend, Delhi has seen temperatures exceeding 40degC for nearly 40 consecutive days over the past two to three years. -- ANI

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