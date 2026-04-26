FBI chief Kash Patel next to exit Trump team?

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FBI director Kash Patel/File image

Amid mounting speculation over his position within the Trump administration, FBI director Kash Patel reportedly could be the next senior official to exit Trump's cabinet in recent times, according to a Politico report.



As per Politico, questions have emerged within White House circles regarding Patel's future amid growing internal concerns.



Speculations intensified this week over which senior Trump administration official could be the next to depart following the removal of the US Navy secretary, a move made with Donald Trump's approval.



According to Politico, a senior White House official has suggested that Patel may be next in line for a potential ouster.



"It's only a matter of time," the official, who was granted anonymity to discuss sensitive matters, said regarding the FBI director, as quoted by Politico.



The official cited multiple concerns behind the speculation, including an increase in negative media coverage involving Patel, which they described as "not a good look for a Cabinet secretary", while also adding that Trump is increasingly frustrated by the distraction surrounding the issue.



The report comes amid ongoing political chatter over possible shake-ups in key administrative positions, although there has been no official confirmation from the White House regarding Patel's status. -- ANI