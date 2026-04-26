HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

FBI chief Kash Patel next to exit Trump team?

Sun, 26 April 2026
Share:
19:11
FBI director Kash Patel/File image
FBI director Kash Patel/File image
Amid mounting speculation over his position within the Trump administration, FBI director Kash Patel reportedly could be the next senior official to exit Trump's cabinet in recent times, according to a Politico report.

As per Politico, questions have emerged within White House circles regarding Patel's future amid growing internal concerns.

Speculations intensified this week over which senior Trump administration official could be the next to depart following the removal of the US Navy secretary, a move made with Donald Trump's approval.

According to Politico, a senior White House official has suggested that Patel may be next in line for a potential ouster.

"It's only a matter of time," the official, who was granted anonymity to discuss sensitive matters, said regarding the FBI director, as quoted by Politico.

The official cited multiple concerns behind the speculation, including an increase in negative media coverage involving Patel, which they described as "not a good look for a Cabinet secretary", while also adding that Trump is increasingly frustrated by the distraction surrounding the issue.

The report comes amid ongoing political chatter over possible shake-ups in key administrative positions, although there has been no official confirmation from the White House regarding Patel's status. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 100 crude bombs recovered from TMC worker's house
LIVE! 100 crude bombs recovered from TMC worker's house

IPL 2026: CSK vs GT Updates: GT cruise closer to target
IPL 2026: CSK vs GT Updates: GT cruise closer to target

Global support pours in for Trump after dinner shooting
Global support pours in for Trump after dinner shooting

World leaders have expressed their relief and condemnation following a shooting incident near the White House Correspondents' Dinner, emphasising that political violence has no place in a democracy. Leaders including Narendra Modi, Mark...

Trump shares 1st pictures of White House Press dinner shooter
Trump shares 1st pictures of White House Press dinner shooter

Trump was swiftly evacuated from the White House Correspondents' Dinner after a shooting incident near the venue.

White House press dinner shooter 'would-be assassin': Trump
White House press dinner shooter 'would-be assassin': Trump

President Donald Trump praised the Secret Service for their swift response to a shooting incident at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, identifying the shooter as Cole Tomas and highlighting the need for enhanced security measures.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO