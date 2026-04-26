HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Seven held for assaulting truck driver and helper from Kerala in Maha

Sun, 26 April 2026
Share:
20:06
image
Seven individuals were arrested for allegedly assaulting a truck driver and his assistant in a road rage incident in Nanded district of Maharashtra, police said on Sunday.

According to the police, a group of accused, some travelling in two vehicles and others on a motorcycle, claimed they were enraged by the truck brushing past them near Hadgaon on Friday night.

The accused chased the fruit-laden truck for 20-30 kilometres before intercepting it near Umarkhed in neighbouring Yavatmal district and assaulting the duo with sticks and other objects.

The truck driver, Alwin Pius, sustained minor injuries, while cleaner Mohammed Nadaf Nisar Qureshi suffered serious injuries to his skull and nose. He was admitted to the ICU of a private hospital near Nanded, around 600 km from Mumbai.

The truck was transporting fruits from Pattambi in Palakkad district of Kerala to Nagpur, the police said.

An FIR has been registered against eight persons, and seven of them were arrested. All the accused are local residents and are not linked to any organisation, the police said, adding that the vehicles used in the crime are yet to be seized.

"Appropriate legal action is being taken. Some exaggeration and communal colour is being given to the incident, which is not true. Verification is underway, and action will follow accordingly," a senior police officer said without elaborating. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Heatwave to lash northwest, central India for next 3 days
LIVE! Heatwave to lash northwest, central India for next 3 days

IPL 2026: LSG vs KKR Updates: 50 up for KKR finally
IPL 2026: LSG vs KKR Updates: 50 up for KKR finally

FBI chief Kash Patel next high-level Trump exit?
FBI chief Kash Patel next high-level Trump exit?

Amid mounting speculation over his position within the Trump administration, FBI director Kash Patel reportedly could be the next senior official to exit Trump's cabinet in recent times, according to a Politico report.

SEE: Trump ducks for cover, evacuated after shooting
SEE: Trump ducks for cover, evacuated after shooting

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were rushed to safety after gunshots were heard during the White House correspondents' dinner in Washington.

We have to resolve our differences peacefully: Trump
We have to resolve our differences peacefully: Trump

Following a shooting incident near the White House Correspondents' Dinner, US lawmakers from both parties have condemned political violence and called for national unity. President Trump and other officials were evacuated unharmed.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO