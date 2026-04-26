Seven held for assaulting truck driver and helper from Kerala in Maha

20:06

According to the police, a group of accused, some travelling in two vehicles and others on a motorcycle, claimed they were enraged by the truck brushing past them near Hadgaon on Friday night.



The accused chased the fruit-laden truck for 20-30 kilometres before intercepting it near Umarkhed in neighbouring Yavatmal district and assaulting the duo with sticks and other objects.





The truck driver, Alwin Pius, sustained minor injuries, while cleaner Mohammed Nadaf Nisar Qureshi suffered serious injuries to his skull and nose. He was admitted to the ICU of a private hospital near Nanded, around 600 km from Mumbai.





The truck was transporting fruits from Pattambi in Palakkad district of Kerala to Nagpur, the police said.





An FIR has been registered against eight persons, and seven of them were arrested. All the accused are local residents and are not linked to any organisation, the police said, adding that the vehicles used in the crime are yet to be seized.





"Appropriate legal action is being taken. Some exaggeration and communal colour is being given to the incident, which is not true. Verification is underway, and action will follow accordingly," a senior police officer said without elaborating. -- PTI

Seven individuals were arrested for allegedly assaulting a truck driver and his assistant in a road rage incident in Nanded district of Maharashtra, police said on Sunday.