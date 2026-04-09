Pak PM forms crisis team to deal with...

11:23





US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that he had agreed to a two-week ceasefire with Iran as proposed by Pakistan. The NCMC is jointly headed by Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema and Lt General Zafar Iqbal, who are the co-chairmen of its executive committee, according to an official notification.





Among the members, the body has the representation of all the federal departments, provincial governments and the special areas. It has the mandate for the management of internal security, including possible internal displacement and refugees, in case of any untoward situation.





It has also been tasked for narrative management and controlling of disinformation. The council is responsible for the management and operationalisation of financial, economic, and trade-related policy measures. -- PTI

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has set up a special body to deal with the effects of the West Asia conflict on the economy and security of the country. The National Coordination and Management Council (NCMC) was constituted hours ahead of the two-week ceasefire achieved between the US and Iran.