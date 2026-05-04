People's power prevailed in Bengal: Modi

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As votes were counted for the Assembly polls in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry, Election Commission (EC) trends showed a wipeout of the Left and a solitary win for the Congress that has been battling diminishing electoral returns.





That silver lining for the opposition party came from Kerala where the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) won or was leading in 101 of the 140 Assembly seats, while the ruling CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) was ahead in just under 40 constituencies. -- PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said people's power has prevailed and the Bharatiya Janata Party's politics of good governance has triumphed in West Bengal, while in Assam, the National DA's win illustrates the unwavering support for the ruling alliance's emphasis on development.In a series of posts on X, Modi also said West Bengal has given a spectacular mandate to the Bharatiya Janata Party and assured the people of the state that the party will do everything possible to fulfil their dreams and aspirations.'The Lotus blooms in West Bengal! The 2026 West Bengal Assembly Elections will be remembered forever. People's power has prevailed and BJP's politics of good governance has triumphed. I bow to each and every person of West Bengal,' he said.Modi said the BJP's record victory in West Bengal would not have been possible without the efforts and struggles of countless(workers) of the party over generations."I salute them all. For years, they have worked hard on the ground, overcome all sorts of adversities and spoken about our development agenda. They are the strength of our party," he said.Modi said the BJP will provide a government that ensures opportunity and dignity to all sections of the society in West Bengal.On Assam, the prime minister said: 'Assam blesses BJP-NDA once again!'He said the National Democratic Alliance's victory in the Assam election illustrates the unwavering support for its emphasis on development and bringing a positive difference in people's lives."I thank my sisters and brothers of Assam for the resounding mandate. I also assure them that we will keep working for the state's transformation," he added.Applauding all BJP-NDA workers for their round-the-clock efforts among the people of the northeastern state, Modi said it is commendable how the party and the alliance have grown over the last 10 years."Their efforts have ensured our positive agenda has struck a chord with the people," he said.The prime minister also thanked the people of Puducherry for giving the NDA another victory."Thank you Puducherry! Based on our track record of good governance and the work of the government led by Shri N Rangasamy, the people of Puducherry have blessed NDA with another term. These blessings will add momentum to our collective efforts to boost good governance," he said.Modi said he is very proud of the NDA workers of Puducherry for their exceptional efforts on the ground as they have constantly been among people and elaborated on the coalition's vision and track record."This has ensured people blessed us again," he said.On the Kerala polls, the prime minister said he would like to thank all those who have voted for the BJP-NDA in the southern state."We will keep raising issues vital to Keralam's progress and work hard to realise vision of a Vikasita Keralam. I congratulate the UDF on its victory in the Keralam Assembly elections. The Centre will always keep supporting the developmental aspirations of the people of Keralam," he said.Expressing gratitude to the voters of Tamil Nadu who supported the NDA in the state Assembly polls, Modi said the coalition will always remain at the forefront in addressing people's issues and improving their lives."Congratulations to TVK on their impressive performance. The Centre will leave no stone unturned in furthering the progress of Tamil Nadu and the well-being of their people," he said.Extending its saffron brushstroke in northeast and east India, the BJP is set for a decisive poll victory over the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in long-elusive West Bengal and headed for another term in Assam, while actor-politician Vijay's TVK has made a stunning electoral debut in Tamil Nadu, emerging as the single-largest party in terms of the number of seats won or led.