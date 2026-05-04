Bengal verdict is to protect India's sovereignty: Himanta

20:45

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday asserted that the BJP's victory in neighbouring West Bengal was a verdict to protect the country's sovereignty.



He dubbed the Bengal poll results a victory for the country and not just the BJP's win.



Addressing a press conference at the state BJP headquarters here, the CM said, "The BJP's victory in West Bengal is positive news for Assam. Now, the India-Bangladesh border will be fenced, which is essential to protect our nation's sovereignty."



"This is the country's victory rather than the BJP's win," said Sarma, who had campaigned extensively for the assembly polls there.



He accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of not allotting land for border fencing.



He maintained that with the border fencing in place in West Bengal, states such as those in North East, Bihar and Jharkhand will be saved from infiltration.



Sarma also claimed that other states, including Assam, were facing the problem of infiltration.



"The people have voted for the security of the country," he added.



The BJP won 66 seats in the 294-member West Bengal assembly and was leading in 138 constituencies, while the TMC bagged 30 and was ahead in 53. -- PTI