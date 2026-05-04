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NDA secures majority in Assam with 70 seats

Mon, 04 May 2026
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The ruling National Democratic Alliance has secured majority by winning 70 seats, more than the halfway mark of 68 in the 126-member Assam assembly, on Monday as the counting progresses in the state, according to the EC data.

While the Bharatiya Janata Party won 58 seats, its allies -- the Bodo Peoples' Front (BPF) bagged seven and the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) 5.

The BJP, AGP and BPF were leading in 20, five and three seats, respectively.

In the opposition camp, the Congress won 5 seats and was leading in 14, while the All India United Democratic Front, Raijor Dal and Trinamool Congress bagged one seat each.

Polling in all 126 assembly constituencies in the state was held on April 9. -- PTI

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