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Cong's Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury vanquished in Baharampur

Mon, 04 May 2026
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Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury suffered a defeat in the hands of Bharatiya Janata Party's Subrata Maitra on Monday by a margin of 17,548 votes in his home turf of Baharampur in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, according to the Election Commission.

Maitra, who retained the seat, bagged 91,088 votes compared to Chowdhury, who managed 73,540 votes in his kitty.

The BJP leader marginally improved on his 2021 performance of 89,340 votes to surge past the finish line.

Chowdhury, on the other hand, vastly improved the Congress party's performance in the segment in the previous edition of the polls where the party's nominee Manoj Chakrborty was pushed to the third position with 40,167 votes.

This was Chowdhury's second successive defeat in his home turf within a span of two years, after he was humbled by TMC's cricketer-turned-politician Yusuf Pathan in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where he lost his long-held Baharampur parliamentary seat by a significant margin. -- PTI

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