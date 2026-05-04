TVK emerges as non-Dravidian alternative to AIADMK, DMK

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Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam ideology of social justice, egalitarian society, and dual-language policy (of Tamil and English) may have semblances to Tamil Nadu's Dravidian pitch but the fledgling party founder promises a non-Dravidian alternative to the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.



He hopes to cash in on a huge vacuum for a strong non-Dravidian party to serve as an alternative to the Dravidian majors in the state.



But for party general secretary 'Bussy' N Anand who had been a legislator from Puducherry, another general secretary Aadhav Arjuna who has some political experience before joining the TVK (after a brief stint with the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi), chief coordinator K A Sengottaiyan a veteran, and another leader V S Babu, all other candidates including Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam founder are political novices.



Responding to the spectacular performance of TVK, Bharatiya Janata Party's former state chief K Annamalai said he accepted the people's verdict.



'Happy to see in my land, people have risen in one voice and spoken - no to buying of votes and no to dynastic politics and yes to a generational shift in politics. Whoever gets it done has actually done a favour to all,' Annamalai said in a post on X.



'Congrats and best wishes to TVK & Thiru @TVKVijayHQ avl for a spectacular debut in TN politics. Let Almighty be with you to do what you intend to do. And to all NDA candidates, it was a hard-fought battle on the ground. Congrats to all those who won, and for those who couldn't register a victory this time, let's keep fighting,' he said.



Commiserations to M K Stalin (DMK president) and Seeman (NTK party founder) for their loss in this election, he added.



Meanwhile, Vijay's father who is a film director and producer, S A Chandrasekhar said his son wanted to do something for society.



"For over 20 years, he was planning and in his mind he wanted to do something for society... he will be a good leader. As a father, I am happy," Chandrasekar told reporters. -- PTI