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Pinarayi Vijayan wins Dharmadom

Mon, 04 May 2026
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Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan won from the Dharmadom constituency even as the LDF suffered a severe setback in the Kerala Assembly elections.

Vijayan, who had trailed in Dharmadom until the sixth round of counting, secured victory by a margin of 19,247 votes over Congress candidate V P Abdul Rasheed, who put up a tough fight and polled 66,367 votes against Vijayan's 85,614.

Vijayan, the face of the LDF in the Assembly election, has won from Dharmadom for the third consecutive time.

Dharmadom is regarded as an LDF stronghold, and the close contest was seen as an unusual development for the CPI(M) in Kannur.

In the 2021 Assembly polls, Vijayan had won from Dharmadom with a margin of over 45,000 votes. -- PTI

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