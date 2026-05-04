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Mamata's lead shrinks steadily in Bhabanipur

Mon, 04 May 2026
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19:06
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The high-stakes contest in the Bhabanipur Assembly polls tightened on Monday, with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee seeing her lead margin against the Bharatiya Janata Party's Suvendu Adhikari erode steadily as counting progressed.

After 14 rounds of counting, Banerjee was ahead by 3,830 votes, polling 48,671 votes against Adhikari's 44,841, according to Election Commission data.

The prestige battle in one of the state's most closely watched seats has been marked by sharp swings since the morning.

Banerjee had initially built a commanding lead of over 17,000 votes by the end of the seventh round, but the margin began shrinking steadily thereafter, dropping to 15,494 in the eighth round, 12,131 by the 10th, and further to 7,184 after 12 rounds.

The narrowing of the gap gathered pace in subsequent rounds, bringing the margin down to under 4,000 votes by the 14th round, turning the comfortable lead into a tightly fought contest.

The early rounds had already hinted at a fluctuating battle.

Banerjee opened with a lead of 1,996 votes in the first round, before Adhikari briefly surged ahead in the second round by 1,558 votes.

The chief minister regained the lead in the third round and expanded it sharply in the following rounds, only to see the advantage steadily chipped away.

The Bhabanipur seat, which will undergo a total of 20 rounds of counting, has emerged as one of the most keenly contested constituencies in the state, with both leaders treating it as a prestige fight.

As the margin narrowed, Banerjee reached the counting centre at Sakhawat Memorial Government Girls' High School on Lord Sinha Road in the afternoon, following allegations by the Trinamool Congress that one of its counting agents had been forced out.

Adhikari was already present inside the counting centre, adding to the intensity of the contest.

As the lead fluctuated, TMC leaders claimed the situation warranted the chief minister's presence, though there was no immediate official confirmation of any irregularity.

The contest in Bhabanipur assumes added significance in the broader electoral context, with the BJP establishing a strong statewide lead in early trends.

Against this backdrop, the narrowing margin in the chief minister's own constituency has injected an element of suspense into an otherwise one-sided statewide trend.  -- PTI

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