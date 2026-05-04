Rahul speaks to Mamata, Stalin, Vijay on poll results

19:41

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi spoke with Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam supremo M K Stalin and victorious Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam president Vijay after the election results on Monday, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said.



Gandhi congratulated Vijay on his party's performance.



'This evening, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Shri Rahul Gandhi spoke to Mamata Banerjee-ji and Thiru M K Stalin about the election results. He also congratulated the President of the TVK Thiru Vijay on the party's performance,' Ramesh said on X.



While Banerjee suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of the BJP in West Bengal, Stalin's party was defeated by debutant Vijay's TVK in Tamil Nadu.



The Congress contested West Bengal polls on its own, taking on TMC and the BJP. It contested Tamil Nadu polls in alliance with DMK. -- PTI