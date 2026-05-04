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Humayun Kabir wins both seats in Murshidabad

Mon, 04 May 2026
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Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) chief Humayun Kabir won both the Nowda and Rejinagar seats in West Bengal's Murshidabad district on Monday, according to the Election Commission.

Kabir, who was suspended from the TMC in December over his proposal to build a mosque modelled on Babri Masjid in Beldanga, won the Nowda seat by 27,943 votes over his nearest rival, Rana Mandal of the BJP.

While Kabir secured 86,463 votes, Mandal bagged 58,520 votes. TMC's Sahina Momtaz Khan was in third spot with 51,867 votes.

In Rejinagar, he won by 58,876 votes over the BJP's Bapan Ghosh. Kabir got 1,23,536 votes, and Ghosh secured 64,660.

TMC was at the third spot in this seat as well, with its candidate Ataur Rahaman bagging 41,718 votes.

"Grateful to the people of Murshidabad, who replied to the injustice meted out to me and the discrimination against minorities by the Mamata Banerjee government. The win is more heartening as our party was founded only four months back," Kabir told PTI Videos.

Kabir, who won the 2021 polls on a TMC ticket from Bharatpur, will have to give up one of the two seats, leading to a by-election.

His newly-formed party suffered a setback in the run-up to the elections, as the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM snapped ties following a viral video purportedly showing Kabir discussing his proximity with BJP leaders.  -- PTI

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