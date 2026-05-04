Congress wins first seat in 2026 polls after barren show in 2021

20:46

The Congress party on Monday won the Farakka seat and is leading in Raninagar, overcoming the humiliation of not winning a single seat in the 2021 assembly election in West Bengal.



Motab Shaikh, whose name was not in the electoral rolls at first and was included by a tribunal set up by the Supreme Court to look into the deletions, defeated his nearest rival of the BJP by 8,193 votes, while the TMC candidate came third in the Murshidabad district constituency.



Shaikh secured 63,050 votes, while BJP's Sunil Chowdhuri got 54,857 votes and TMC's Amirul Islam got 47,256 votes, according to the Election Commission data.



Congress candidate Julfikar Ali is leading in Raninagar seat by 4,182 votes after the 14th round of counting over TMC's Soumik Hossain. -- PTI