WB result befitting reply to protecting infiltrators: Shah

18:45

Congratulating the people of West Bengal on the massive win scripted by the BJP in the assembly polls, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said the people of Bengal have sent a strong message to infiltrators and their sympathisers, highlighting that parties engaged in the politics of appeasement will not forget this lesson.



In a series of posts on X, he remarked that the overwhelming public mandate reflects the people's response to those who create fear, appeasement, and protection to infiltrators.



"Millions of salutations to the people of Bengal...This is the victory of trust in Shri @narendramodi ji over the TMC's 'fear'. For every BJP worker like me, this is a moment of pride that from the source of Mother Ganga in Gangotri to Gangasagar, today the BJP's saffron flag is proudly waving everywhere," the Home Minister said.



He described the BJP's "historic victory" in Bengal as the outcome of the sacrifices, struggles, and martyrdom of countless workers.



"It is a triumph of the patience of those families who, even while enduring violence, never abandoned the saffron flag. In this arduous journey of the BJP from zero to a resounding majority today, I bow to all those workers who offered their lives, endured violence, suffered tortures, and yet never wavered from the path of ideology-and to their families. The people of Bengal have paid tribute to all those martyred BJP workers through this resounding majority," he said.



The Home Minister expressed confidence that the hopes and aspirations demonstrated by Bengal through this trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership will be fulfilled. -- PTI