HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Why Iran won

Wed, 08 April 2026
Share:
10:39
image
Among the three nations at war in West Asia -- US, Israel and Iran -- there is one that has certainly won -- for their amazingly witty posts on X. Every embassy of Iran has been tweeting on the war, not with cuss words, but with humour while slam-dunking their opponents in full measure. This tweet is by the Embassy of I.R. Iran in Sri Lanka and is a listicle of every Trump quote on the Iran war with a Trump emoticon of his 'lies':

"No Comment!
Mar 3: "We won the war." 
Mar 7: "We defeated Iran." 
Mar 9: "We must attack Iran." 
Mar 9: "The war is ending almost completely, and very beautifully." 
Mar 11: "We must attack Iran." 
Mar 12: "We did win, but we haven't won completely yet." 
Mar 13: "We won the war." 
Mar 14: "Please help us." 
Mar 15: "If you don't help us, I will certainly remember it." 
Mar 16: "Actually, we don't need any help at all." 
Mar 16: "I was just testing to see who's listening to me." 
Mar 16: "If NATO doesn't help, they will suffer something very bad." 
Mar 17: "We neither need nor want NATO's help." 
Mar 17: "I don't need Congressional approval to withdraw from NATO." Mar 18: "Our allies must cooperate in reopening the Strait of Hormuz." 
Mar 19: "US allies need to get a grip - step up and help open the Strait of Hormuz." 
Mar 20: "NATO are cowards." 
Mar 21: "The Strait of Hormuz must be protected by the countries that use it. We don't use it, we don't need to open it." 
Mar 22: "This is the last time. I will give Iran 48 hours. Open the strait" Mar 22: "Iran is Dead" 
Mar 23: "We had very good and productive talks with Iran." 
Mar 24: "We're making progress." 
Mar 25: No major quote 
Mar 26: "Make a deal, or we'll just keep blowing them away." 
Mar 27: "We don't have to be there for NATO." 
Mar 28: No major quote Mar 29: Claimed talks were progressing 
Mar 30: "Open the Strait of Hormuz immediately, or face devastating consequences." 
Mar 31: Claimed a deal was "very close" and that Iran would "do the right thing" 
Apr 1: "We'll see what happens very soon." 
Apr 2: Repeated that a deal was likely, while warning of continued strikes if not
Apr 3: "Something big is going to happen." 
Apr 4: Said Iran must comply "immediately" or face further consequences Apr 5: "Open the fuckin' Strait, you crazy bastards, or you'll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah."

TOP STORIES

LIVE! US will hang around after ceasefire: Trump
LIVE! US will hang around after ceasefire: Trump

Israel backs Iran truce, refuses to halt Hezbollah ops
Israel backs Iran truce, refuses to halt Hezbollah ops

Israel will continue its offensive in South Lebanon aimed at neutralising the threat from Hezbollah, which is backed by Iran.

End sanctions, accept N-programme: Iran's 10-point plan
End sanctions, accept N-programme: Iran's 10-point plan

Iran has put forward a comprehensive 10-point framework that it says forms the basis of a complete resolution.

Pakistan Brokers Ceasefire In Iran War
Pakistan Brokers Ceasefire In Iran War

'On behalf of the Islamic Republic of Iran, I express gratitude and appreciation for my dear brothers HE Prime Minister of Pakistan Sharif and HE Field Marshal Munir for their tireless efforts to end the war in the region.'

Iran Claims 'Historic Victory' After US Ceasefire Agreement
Iran Claims 'Historic Victory' After US Ceasefire Agreement

Following a US agreement to a ceasefire, Iran claims victory and outlines conditions for a lasting peace deal, including control over the Strait of Hormuz and the removal of sanctions.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO