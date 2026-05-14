HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

No vehicle day, convoy cut: Andhra begins fuel curbs

Thu, 14 May 2026
Share:
18:50
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu/File image
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu/File image
No vehicle day, online classes, downsizing convoys, reducing special flights and foreign tours, and deferring gold purchases are some of the measures recommended by the Andhra Pradesh cabinet on Thursday to ward off the economic headwinds emanating from the Gulf war.

Work from home, using public transport, virtual meetings and monitoring fuel consumption were the other recommendations.

Addressing a press conference at the secretariat, Information & Public Relations (I&PR) Minister K Parthasarathy said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu gave a call to people to adopt "My Country, My Responsibility" philosophy for the benefit of the country during this critical time triggered by the US - Israel and Iran war.

"Keeping in mind the current geo-political circumstances...and particularly the pressure on our country's energy needs, forex and the exports of farmers produce, every person with the philosophy of My Country, My Responsibility should take some actions for the benefit of the country," he said, detailing Naidu's deliberations and guidelines in the cabinet.

The cabinet recommendation comes in the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to citizens to spend wisely, deferring gold purchases and foreign travel for some time and cutting down on the use of petrol-diesel to soften the pressure on the country's forex reserves.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Kerala CM-designate Satheesan elected as CLP leader
LIVE! Kerala CM-designate Satheesan elected as CLP leader

Delhi govt mandates WFH, Metro rides for ministers, officials
Delhi govt mandates WFH, Metro rides for ministers, officials

The Delhi government has announced a series of measures to conserve fuel, including work from home for government offices, increased use of public transport, and reduced fuel quotas for officers.

How Satheesan Emerged As Kerala CM Choice
How Satheesan Emerged As Kerala CM Choice

'He worked over time to become the natural claimant,' a senior UDF leader observed. 'Others had organisational stature, but Satheesan had momentum.'For the Congress, it may signal the beginning of a new leadership template -- one where...

Wholesale Price Inflation Spikes to 42-month high of 8.3%
Wholesale Price Inflation Spikes to 42-month high of 8.3%

India's wholesale price inflation surged to 8.30 per cent in April, up from 3.88 per cent in March, primarily driven by a significant increase in the prices of fuel, power, and crude petroleum, according to data from the commerce and...

IPL 2026, PBKS vs MI Updates: PBKS off to a solid start
IPL 2026, PBKS vs MI Updates: PBKS off to a solid start

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO