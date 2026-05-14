Pakistan test fires Fatah-4 cruise missile

19:13

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Pakistan on Thursday successfully test-fired indigenously developed Fatah-4 ground-launched cruise missile capable of engaging long-range targets with high precision, the army said.



The launch was organised by the Rocket Force Command, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the military.



"Equipped with advanced avionics and state-of-the-art navigational aids, the weapon system is capable of engaging long-range targets with high precision," the army said.



The missile was test-fired to enhance operational efficiency of the troops and validate technical parameters of various sub-systems incorporated for improved accuracy and enhanced survivability, it said.



President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir and other services chiefs commended the successful training fire of the missile.



Last month, the Army Rocket Force Command conducted a training launch of the indigenously developed Fateh-2 missile system.



In September 2025, the army conducted the training launch of the cruise missile Fatah-4, with a range of 750 kilometres.



It test-launched a surface-to-surface missile with a range of 120km under the Fatah series in May last year, when there was tension with India. -- PTI