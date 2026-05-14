NEET aspirant hangs self in UP after exam cancellation

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He said his body had been sent for a postmortem to ascertain the exact cause of death. -- PTI

A 21-year-old NEET aspirant hanged himself on Thursday in his house here in Gangotrinagar locality over the cancellation of the NEET after a paper leak, a family member said.This was Ritik Mishra's third NEET attempt, and he was highly confident of clearing the exam this time, his father said.Though no suicide note was recovered from the locked room where he was found hanging, Ritik's parents and other close family members attributed the paper leak and consequent cancellation of the exam behind the act.Ritik was from Hasanpur Katauli village under the Isanagar Police Station area and had another family residence in Gangotrinagar of Lakhimpur city.His father, Anoop Mishra, said Ritik had returned to the city from the village on Wednesday and did not hide the stress and agony he was undergoing over the exam cancellation."Ritik was under immense mental stress after the NEET exams were cancelled following reports of a paper leak," he told reporters.Inspector Rajesh Kumar Singh, Lakhimpur Kotwali police station in-charge, told reporters that no suicide note was recovered from the room where Ritik was found hanging.