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India caps advance authorisation gold imports at 100 Kg

Thu, 14 May 2026
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A day after significantly increasing the import duty on precious metals, the government on Thursday imposed a limit of 100 kg on gold imports under the Advance Authorisation scheme, which allows jewellery exporters to import raw or input materials at zero duty.

The government has tightened the conditions for issuing and monitoring advance authorisation for the import of gold. Earlier, there was no limit on gold imports under the scheme.

The Advance Authorisation scheme allows the duty-free import of inputs that are incorporated into an export product. In addition to any inputs, packaging material, fuel, oil, and catalyst that are consumed or utilised in the process of production of export product, are also allowed.

"AA for import of gold shall be issued, subject to a maximum remissible quantity of 100 kilograms," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a public notice.

It added that in case of application for Advance Authorisation by a first-time applicant, a mandatory physical inspection of the applicant's manufacturing facility will be undertaken to verify the existence, capacity and operational status of the unit.

"Any subsequent AA for the import of gold, shall be considered for issuance only upon fulfilment of at least 50 percent of the export obligation...," it said, adding that the AA holder will have to submit a fortnightly performance report, which should be duly certified by an independent chartered accountant certifying gold imports and exports undertaken. -- PTI

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