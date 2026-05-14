HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Kerala CM-designate Satheesan elected as CLP leader

Thu, 14 May 2026
Share:
19:26
Kerala chief minister-designate V D Satheesan
Kerala chief minister-designate V D Satheesan
The Congress Legislature Party on Thursday unanimously passed a resolution electing Kerala chief minister-designate V D Satheesan as its leader in the Assembly, party sources said.

The resolution was moved in the CLP meeting held in the assembly in Thiruvananthapuram by Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief Sunny Joseph and seconded by senior party leader Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, the sources said.

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala was absent from the meeting, but he gave a letter supporting Satheesan, it said.

The CLP meeting was held following the All India Congress Committee (AICC) announcing in the afternoon that Satheesan will be the CM.

Party sources further said that the party leaders will meet Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar to hand over the UDF alliance partners' letters supporting them. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Kerala CM-designate Satheesan elected as CLP leader
LIVE! Kerala CM-designate Satheesan elected as CLP leader

Delhi govt mandates WFH, Metro rides for ministers, officials
Delhi govt mandates WFH, Metro rides for ministers, officials

The Delhi government has announced a series of measures to conserve fuel, including work from home for government offices, increased use of public transport, and reduced fuel quotas for officers.

How Satheesan Emerged As Kerala CM Choice
How Satheesan Emerged As Kerala CM Choice

'He worked over time to become the natural claimant,' a senior UDF leader observed. 'Others had organisational stature, but Satheesan had momentum.'For the Congress, it may signal the beginning of a new leadership template -- one where...

Wholesale Price Inflation Spikes to 42-month high of 8.3%
Wholesale Price Inflation Spikes to 42-month high of 8.3%

India's wholesale price inflation surged to 8.30 per cent in April, up from 3.88 per cent in March, primarily driven by a significant increase in the prices of fuel, power, and crude petroleum, according to data from the commerce and...

IPL 2026, PBKS vs MI Updates: PBKS off to a solid start
IPL 2026, PBKS vs MI Updates: PBKS off to a solid start

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO