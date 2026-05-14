Kerala CM-designate Satheesan elected as CLP leader

19:26

Kerala chief minister-designate V D Satheesan

The Congress Legislature Party on Thursday unanimously passed a resolution electing Kerala chief minister-designate V D Satheesan as its leader in the Assembly, party sources said.



The resolution was moved in the CLP meeting held in the assembly in Thiruvananthapuram by Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief Sunny Joseph and seconded by senior party leader Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, the sources said.



Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala was absent from the meeting, but he gave a letter supporting Satheesan, it said.



The CLP meeting was held following the All India Congress Committee (AICC) announcing in the afternoon that Satheesan will be the CM.



Party sources further said that the party leaders will meet Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar to hand over the UDF alliance partners' letters supporting them. -- PTI