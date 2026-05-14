Delhi records hottest day in May

20:13

File image





The weather office has predicted a partly cloudy sky, a spell of very light to light rain accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and strong winds with speeds around 40 to 50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph during the evening or night.



Meanwhile, the minimum temperature was 23.4 degrees Celsius.



The air quality was recorded in the 'moderate' category at 154.





In the morning hours, the AQI stood at 134, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed. -- PTI



The national capital on Thursday recorded its hottest day this month as the maximum temperature settled at 40.6 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average, with a 'yellow' alert in place during the late night hours for thunderstorms and gusty winds.The 'yellow' alert, according to the India meteorological department (IMD), stands for 'be updated'.