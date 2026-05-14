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38 people of Kuki, Naga communities held hostage by various groups: Govt

Thu, 14 May 2026
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Manipur home minister Govindas Konthoujam on Thursday said more than 38 people belonging to Naga and Kuki communities were held hostage by various groups in the state.

Fresh violence gripped Manipur on Wednesday, as suspected militants shot dead three church leaders and injured four others in Kangpokpi district, while a civilian was gunned down and his wife wounded in Noney district.

On Thursday, Konthoujam said, "More than 38 people from both the communities (Naga and Kuki) were detained by different groups. We are actively holding discussions with civil society groups and political leaders to secure their release."

Konthoujam made the remarks while visiting the family of the civilian killed in the attack near Jouzangtek in Noney district. He was accompanied by three Naga legislators during the visit to JNIMS hospital in Imphal East district, where the body was kept for post-mortem.

"We have apprised the Union ministry of home affairs, and efforts are underway to secure their release. We suspect that some people don't want peace to return to Manipur," Konthoujam said.

On Wednesday evening, Taphou Kuki village chairman L Chongloi had lodged a written complaint at the Senapati police station, claiming that 23 villagers travelling in seven trucks and a car were detained by unknown persons.

Several people from the Kuki and Naga communities held separate sit-ins to protest the alleged abductions. -- PTI

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