Mouni Roy, husband Suraj Nambiar announce separation

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Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar/Courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Actor Mouni Roy and her husband, businessman Suraj Nambiar, on Thursday announced their separation, confirming weeks of speculation about the state of their marriage.



In a joint statement posted on Instagram, the duo said they have "mutually chosen" to call it quits on their marriage of four years.



"We note with dismay the unnecessary and intrusive attention into our personal lives by certain quarters of the media. We would like to state that we have decided to part ways and are taking the necessary time to address matters privately and amicably," read the statement.



The former couple also criticised the incessant media coverage of their personal lives, saying attempts had been made to "sensationalise" their relationship through "fictitious narratives and blatant falsehoods".



"After thoughtful reflection on evolving personal priorities, we have mutually chosen to move forward on separate paths with respect and understanding. At this point, we are focused on navigating this phase thoughtfully and privately.



"We will endeavour to cherish our friendship in times to come. We sincerely appreciate your understanding, respect for our privacy, and the continued support extended to us during this time," the statement concluded. -- PTI