TVK MLA backs Udhayanidhi on Sanatan Dharma, retracts after backlash

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Tamil Nadu LoP Udhayanidhi Stalin

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam legislator Madhar Badhurudeen (V M S Mustafa) triggered a controversy on Thursday after backing Tamil Nadu LoP Udhayanidhi Stalin's remarks on eradicating Sanatan Dharma, before later retracting his statement amid backlash.



The Madurai Central MLA issued a clarification after Bharatiya Janata Party leaders criticised him and the Joseph C Vijay-led government over his remark that "we are also in the field to eradicate Sanatan Dharma."



Condemning the remarks made in Madurai a day after the Vijay-led TVK government successfully faced the floor test on May 13, BJP chief spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy alleged that a Muslim-especially an elected representative-speaking derogatorily about the Hindu religion and declaring that it should be eradicated would severely damage religious harmony.



"Will Mustafa, who criticises Sanatan Dharma, which is a way of life, dare to criticise the Islamic faith? Will he come forward with criticism of Christianity?" Thirupathy asked.



The belief that one can say anything merely because one is in power reflects arrogance, the BJP leader said in a post on X.



"Chief Minister Vijay has so far not condemned either Udhayanidhi Stalin's speech on Sanatan Dharma in the Assembly or the remarks made by TVK MLA Mustafa. For a CM who claims to represent all people, failing to condemn criticism of the majority community's way of life does not befit the high office he holds," he added.



Thirupathy said Sanatan Dharma was "eternal and everlasting." -- PTI