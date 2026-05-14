Film personalities greet Satheesan after CM announcement

21:56

Mammootty and Mohanlal

Prominent personalities from the film industry on Thursday congratulated V D Satheesan after he was selected by the AICC as the next chief minister of Kerala.



Superstars Mohanlal and Mammootty both posted greetings to Satheesan on their social media accounts.



"Heartfelt wishes to V D Satheesan, who has been selected as the 13th Chief Minister of Kerala," Mammootty said.



Mohanlal wished Satheesan success in guiding the state on a new path.



"Warm wishes to VD Satheesan, the chief minister-designate of Kerala. May his leadership guide the state onto a new path of development," he wrote.



Actor Ramesh Pisharody, who contested and won from the Palakkad constituency on a Congress ticket, shared Satheesan's picture on social media and wrote, "For the people, from the people. Team UDF."



Actor Kunchacko Boban shared a picture of Satheesan and congratulated him.



"Numero Uno (number one)… VDS," he wrote.



Actor Dileep also posted a picture of Satheesan and extended his congratulations.



Dharmajan Bolgatty, a Congress supporter, wrote, "Lone leader who proved that people are the high command," while sharing Satheesan's picture. -- PTI