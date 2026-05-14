Kerala CM-designate Satheesan offers prayers at Padmanabhaswamy Temple

21:21

Kerala chief minister-designate VD Satheesan on Thursday offered prayers at the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram late in the evening.



Satheesan visited the temple after a day of important developments, beginning with the All India Congress Committee (AICC) selecting him as the CM face of the party and the UDF.



Later in the day, the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) held a meeting and unanimously elected him as its leader in the state assembly.



Following that, Satheesan, along with other senior Congress leaders, including AICC Kerala in-charge Deepa Dasmunsi and KPCC chief Sunny Joseph, met Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at Lok Bhavan here to hand over the letter of support.



Thereafter, Satheesan, dressed in a white 'mundu' (dhoti) and shawl, offered prayers at the temple, a centuries-old Hindu shrine dedicated to Lord Vishnu.



The temple's principal deity is Anantha Padmanabha, a form of Lord Vishnu in a reclining posture on the serpent Anantha.



Lord Padmanabhaswamy is revered as the guardian deity of the Travancore royal family. -- PTI