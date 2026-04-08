HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Israel backs US-Iran ceasefire, but...: Netanyahu

Wed, 08 April 2026
Share:
08:49
image
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has backed the United States' proposed ceasefire with Iran, signalling support for a temporary pause in hostilities amid escalating tensions in West Asia.

According to an official statement cited by the Associated Press, Israel supports US President Donald Trump's decision to suspend strikes on Iran for two weeks.

The Israeli government clarified that its support is tied to key conditions: Iran must immediately reopen the Strait of Hormuz and halt all attacks on the US, Israel, and other countries in the region.

These conditions align with Washington, DC's broader push to de-escalate tensions while safeguarding critical global energy routes.

However, Israel made it clear that the proposed ceasefire with Iran does not extend to its ongoing conflict with Hezbollah in Lebanon.

This means Israeli military operations against Hezbollah are likely to continue despite any pause in direct hostilities with Iran.

Israel also reiterated its support for US efforts to ensure that Iran no longer poses a nuclear or missile threat.  -- Agencies

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Israel backs US-Iran ceasefire, but...: Netanyahu
LIVE! Israel backs US-Iran ceasefire, but...: Netanyahu

Pakistan Brokers Ceasefire In Iran War
Pakistan Brokers Ceasefire In Iran War

'On behalf of the Islamic Republic of Iran, I express gratitude and appreciation for my dear brothers HE Prime Minister of Pakistan Sharif and HE Field Marshal Munir for their tireless efforts to end the war in the region.'

End sanctions, accept N-programme: Iran's 10-point plan
End sanctions, accept N-programme: Iran's 10-point plan

Iran has put forward a comprehensive 10-point framework that it says forms the basis of a complete resolution.

Pakistan to Host US-Iran Peace Talks Following Ceasefire
Pakistan to Host US-Iran Peace Talks Following Ceasefire

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has welcomed the ceasefire between the US and Iran and invited delegations from both countries to Islamabad for peace negotiations.

Iran Claims 'Historic Victory' After US Ceasefire Agreement
Iran Claims 'Historic Victory' After US Ceasefire Agreement

Following a US agreement to a ceasefire, Iran claims victory and outlines conditions for a lasting peace deal, including control over the Strait of Hormuz and the removal of sanctions.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO