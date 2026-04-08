Israel backs US-Iran ceasefire, but...: Netanyahu

08:49

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has backed the United States' proposed ceasefire with Iran, signalling support for a temporary pause in hostilities amid escalating tensions in West Asia.



According to an official statement cited by the Associated Press, Israel supports US President Donald Trump's decision to suspend strikes on Iran for two weeks.



The Israeli government clarified that its support is tied to key conditions: Iran must immediately reopen the Strait of Hormuz and halt all attacks on the US, Israel, and other countries in the region.



These conditions align with Washington, DC's broader push to de-escalate tensions while safeguarding critical global energy routes.



However, Israel made it clear that the proposed ceasefire with Iran does not extend to its ongoing conflict with Hezbollah in Lebanon.



This means Israeli military operations against Hezbollah are likely to continue despite any pause in direct hostilities with Iran.



Israel also reiterated its support for US efforts to ensure that Iran no longer poses a nuclear or missile threat. -- Agencies