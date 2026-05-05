I take responsibility for this defeat: Gaurav Gogoi on Assam results

16:32





"But the result in many seats is thinkable. On Saturday (May 9), we will call every newly elected MLA (of the party).





"I express my gratitude to Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Jitendra Singh and other Congress leaders. We weren't able to get the seats which we expected. But we will try our suggestions for the development of Assam in and outside of the assembly.





"We will always stand with the general people of Assam. We accept the people's mandate. We express our gratitude to those who voted for us and support us. Congress will reach out to those who did not vote for us. We express our gratitude to the grassroot Congress workers who stand with us despite facing problems. We have seen a new Congress."

Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi says, "As the captain, I am taking responsibility for this defeat. People have not accepted this result. We thought that the fight would be neck to neck.