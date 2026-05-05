HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'Major crisis looms': Kejriwal accuses BJP of murdering democracy

Tue, 05 May 2026
Share:
15:55
image
Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of "hijacking and murdering democracy," raising an alarm over the latter's decisive win in West Bengal and Assam.

Reflecting on his defeat in the 2025 Delhi Assembly election, the AAP supremo accused the BJP of using tactics like voter deletions to weaken their opponents. He alleged that the same process has also been employed in West Bengal this time.

Addressing AAP Punjab MLAs in New Delhi, Kejriwal said, "The way the Bharatiya Janata Party has hijacked and murdered democracy...For the past three or four months, we've been watching the chaos unfold in Bengal. They did the same in Bihar, Maharashtra."

"In my own assembly (New Delhi Assembly Constituency), before I went to jail, there were 1,48,000 votes. When I returned, there were 1,06,000 votes left. They got 42,000 votes cut within six months. I won by 30,000 votes last time. 42,000 votes were cancelled. I lost by 3,000 votes. How can you win? When you cancel all the votes, nothing will be left. This same chaos is going on throughout the country. Today, democracy is in crisis," the former Delhi CM added.

BJP won 206 seats in West Bengal, recording a historic win in the state, outperforming its 77-seat tally in the 2021 Assembly elections. Trinamool Congress, which swept the last assembly poll by winning 212 seats, finished a distant second with 80 seats.

In Assam, NDA scored a spectacular victory, winning a three-fourths majority. BJP scored a two-thirds majority on its own in the northeastern state, winning 206 seats.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Secular parties will not be able to stop BJP'
LIVE! 'Secular parties will not be able to stop BJP'

TMC alleges attacks on party offices, BJP reacts
TMC alleges attacks on party offices, BJP reacts

Trinamool Congress offices across West Bengal were allegedly defaced and damaged following the BJP's victory in the Assembly polls, with the TMC alleging BJP involvement, which the BJP denies.

Women voters shift away from TMC despite welfare push
Women voters shift away from TMC despite welfare push

Women voters in West Bengal appear to be shifting their priorities beyond financial assistance, placing greater emphasis on governance and accountability, according to post-election analysis. This shift may have contributed to the...

'Tamil Nadu Has Produced Most Dramatic Political Debut'
'Tamil Nadu Has Produced Most Dramatic Political Debut'

'This is a major rupture in Tamil Nadu's political order.''For the Dravidian parties, the message is clear: The old DMK-AIADMK binary is no longer guaranteed a future.'

From hills to Jungal Mahal, TMC draws a blank in 29 WB districts
From hills to Jungal Mahal, TMC draws a blank in 29 WB districts

The BJP achieved a clean sweep in nine districts of West Bengal, securing all 68 seats in these regions during the recent election. This victory marks a significant shift in the state's political landscape, ending the Trinamool...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO