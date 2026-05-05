'Major crisis looms': Kejriwal accuses BJP of murdering democracy

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Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of "hijacking and murdering democracy," raising an alarm over the latter's decisive win in West Bengal and Assam.



Reflecting on his defeat in the 2025 Delhi Assembly election, the AAP supremo accused the BJP of using tactics like voter deletions to weaken their opponents. He alleged that the same process has also been employed in West Bengal this time.



Addressing AAP Punjab MLAs in New Delhi, Kejriwal said, "The way the Bharatiya Janata Party has hijacked and murdered democracy...For the past three or four months, we've been watching the chaos unfold in Bengal. They did the same in Bihar, Maharashtra."



"In my own assembly (New Delhi Assembly Constituency), before I went to jail, there were 1,48,000 votes. When I returned, there were 1,06,000 votes left. They got 42,000 votes cut within six months. I won by 30,000 votes last time. 42,000 votes were cancelled. I lost by 3,000 votes. How can you win? When you cancel all the votes, nothing will be left. This same chaos is going on throughout the country. Today, democracy is in crisis," the former Delhi CM added.



BJP won 206 seats in West Bengal, recording a historic win in the state, outperforming its 77-seat tally in the 2021 Assembly elections. Trinamool Congress, which swept the last assembly poll by winning 212 seats, finished a distant second with 80 seats.



In Assam, NDA scored a spectacular victory, winning a three-fourths majority. BJP scored a two-thirds majority on its own in the northeastern state, winning 206 seats.