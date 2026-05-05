HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Will NOT resign, did not lose, says defiant Mamata

Tue, 05 May 2026
Share:
16:54
image
Outgoing West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday ruled out stepping down after her party's defeat in the assembly polls, claiming that the verdict was not a genuine public mandate but the result of a conspiracy.

Banerjee also alleged that the TMC's contest in the polls was not against the BJP, but against the Election Commission, which worked "for the BJP".

"The question of my resignation does not arise, as we were defeated not by a public mandate but by a conspiracy; I did not lose, I will not go to Lok Bhavan. They can take action as per constitutional norms," she told a press conference here.

Banerjee alleged large-scale irregularities in the counting process, claiming that mandate in nearly 100 seats was "looted" and that counting was deliberately slowed down to demoralise her party.

"A black chapter in history has been created," she asserted.

The TMC chief accused Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of undermining people's democratic rights.

Banerjee also announced the formation of a 10-member fact-finding committee to visit areas "affected by post-poll violence" and assess the ground situation.

She dismissed as baseless allegations of post-poll violence in 2021.

TOP STORIES

'We were defeated by...': Mamata says she won't resign as CM
'We were defeated by...': Mamata says she won't resign as CM

Mamata Banerjee, the outgoing Chief Minister of West Bengal, has refused to step down after her party's defeat in the assembly elections, alleging a conspiracy and irregularities in the counting process. She also accused the Election...

LIVE! Barricades outside Mamata's home partially removed
LIVE! Barricades outside Mamata's home partially removed

TMC alleges attacks on party offices, BJP reacts
TMC alleges attacks on party offices, BJP reacts

Trinamool Congress offices across West Bengal were allegedly defaced and damaged following the BJP's victory in the Assembly polls, with the TMC alleging BJP involvement, which the BJP denies.

Stalin steps down as Tamil Nadu chief minister
Stalin steps down as Tamil Nadu chief minister

DMK President M K Stalin has resigned as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister following his party's defeat in the recent Assembly elections. The resignation letter has been sent to the state Governor. DMK secured 59 seats and will serve as the...

'Tamil Nadu Has Produced Most Dramatic Political Debut'
'Tamil Nadu Has Produced Most Dramatic Political Debut'

'This is a major rupture in Tamil Nadu's political order.''For the Dravidian parties, the message is clear: The old DMK-AIADMK binary is no longer guaranteed a future.'

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO