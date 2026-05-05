HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Vijay chairs meeting of TVK MLAs after eye-popping win

Tue, 05 May 2026
Share:
14:47
File pic
File pic
TVK chief Vijay on Tuesday paid tributes to the party's ideological leaders and chaired a meeting of its newly elected legislators, a day after it secured victory with 108 seats in the April 23 Tamil Nadu Assembly election.

He received a rousing welcome from party members and several MLAs who, like him, made their electoral debut at the TVK headquarters.

He convened the meeting of party MLAs to discuss the election of the legislature party leader and their conduct in the Assembly, an MLA said.

Earlier, the TVK chief paid floral tributes to Periyar E V Ramasamy, B R Ambedkar, K Kamaraj, Velu Nachiyar, and Anjalai Ammal, whom the party regards as its ideological leaders, at its headquarters.

During the meeting, the MLAs will present their victory certificates to the party leader and discuss strategies to form the government, said TVK leader Nanjil Sampath.

Asked how TVK would secure a simple majority, as it is short by 10 MLAs, Sampath told reporters that the party leader would work it out.

"I am confident of a positive outcome, and good news can be expected soon," he said.

Vijay-led TVK emerged as the single largest party by winning 108 seats, while DMK and AIADMK got 59 and 47, respectively. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 22 out of 35 TMC ministers lost in the Bengal polls
LIVE! 22 out of 35 TMC ministers lost in the Bengal polls

TMC alleges attacks on party offices, BJP reacts
TMC alleges attacks on party offices, BJP reacts

Trinamool Congress offices across West Bengal were allegedly defaced and damaged following the BJP's victory in the Assembly polls, with the TMC alleging BJP involvement, which the BJP denies.

Women voters shift away from TMC despite welfare push
Women voters shift away from TMC despite welfare push

Women voters in West Bengal appear to be shifting their priorities beyond financial assistance, placing greater emphasis on governance and accountability, according to post-election analysis. This shift may have contributed to the...

'Tamil Nadu Has Produced Most Dramatic Political Debut'
'Tamil Nadu Has Produced Most Dramatic Political Debut'

'This is a major rupture in Tamil Nadu's political order.''For the Dravidian parties, the message is clear: The old DMK-AIADMK binary is no longer guaranteed a future.'

From hills to Jungal Mahal, TMC draws a blank in 29 WB districts
From hills to Jungal Mahal, TMC draws a blank in 29 WB districts

The BJP achieved a clean sweep in nine districts of West Bengal, securing all 68 seats in these regions during the recent election. This victory marks a significant shift in the state's political landscape, ending the Trinamool...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO