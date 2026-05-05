Vijay chairs meeting of TVK MLAs after eye-popping win

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TVK chief Vijay on Tuesday paid tributes to the party's ideological leaders and chaired a meeting of its newly elected legislators, a day after it secured victory with 108 seats in the April 23 Tamil Nadu Assembly election.



He received a rousing welcome from party members and several MLAs who, like him, made their electoral debut at the TVK headquarters.



He convened the meeting of party MLAs to discuss the election of the legislature party leader and their conduct in the Assembly, an MLA said.



Earlier, the TVK chief paid floral tributes to Periyar E V Ramasamy, B R Ambedkar, K Kamaraj, Velu Nachiyar, and Anjalai Ammal, whom the party regards as its ideological leaders, at its headquarters.



During the meeting, the MLAs will present their victory certificates to the party leader and discuss strategies to form the government, said TVK leader Nanjil Sampath.



Asked how TVK would secure a simple majority, as it is short by 10 MLAs, Sampath told reporters that the party leader would work it out.



"I am confident of a positive outcome, and good news can be expected soon," he said.



Vijay-led TVK emerged as the single largest party by winning 108 seats, while DMK and AIADMK got 59 and 47, respectively. PTI