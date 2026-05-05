HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Freebies May Hamper TN's Fiscal Maths

Tue, 05 May 2026
Share:
14:31
image
The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's election manifesto revolved around a mix of development projects and freebies aimed at women, youth and the vulnerable sections of society. However, fulfilling all the freebie promises might strain Tamil Nadu's fiscal position, which has remained largely stable after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The TVK manifesto promised a Rs 2,500 monthly assistance to all women heads of families; a Rs 15,000 annual payment to every mother or guardian to prevent school dropouts; unemployment assistance for graduates and diploma holders; loan waivers for cooperative crop loans; and a Rs 30,000 annual transfer to weaver families.

While the fiscal deficit is currently low, these promised sops are projected to increase it in the coming years. The revised estimates for 2025-2026 (FY26) have already shown a slight rise in the fiscal deficit. Although the budget estimates for FY27 foresee a fiscal deficit of 3 per cent, this appears unlikely.

A similar trend is visible in the revenue deficit, as the revised estimates suggest a revenue deficit of 1.94 per cent of GSDP in FY26, up from 1.47 per cent in FY25.

-- Yash Kumar Singhal, Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Shah to be observer for legislative party leader polls in WB
LIVE! Shah to be observer for legislative party leader polls in WB

May 9 set for Bengal govt swearing-in: State BJP chief
May 9 set for Bengal govt swearing-in: State BJP chief

The newly elected BJP-led government in West Bengal will take oath on May 9, coinciding with Rabindranath Tagore's birth anniversary, according to West Bengal BJP President Samik Bhattacharya. He also addressed post-election incidents...

Vijay writes to governor staking claim, may run minority govt
Vijay writes to governor staking claim, may run minority govt

'If a floor test happens, one group of MLAs may abstain to allow the confidence vote to pass. So theoretically, he can run a minority government as long as the others won't join each other to vote him out.'

'Tamil Nadu Has Produced Most Dramatic Political Debut'
'Tamil Nadu Has Produced Most Dramatic Political Debut'

'This is a major rupture in Tamil Nadu's political order.''For the Dravidian parties, the message is clear: The old DMK-AIADMK binary is no longer guaranteed a future.'

Fractured minority vote reshapes Bengal map, powers BJP surge
Fractured minority vote reshapes Bengal map, powers BJP surge

For over a decade, the TMC's dominance in districts such as Murshidabad, Malda and Uttar Dinajpur rested on a near-complete consolidation of Muslim votes, a bloc that accounts for 50 per cent or more of the population in large parts of...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO