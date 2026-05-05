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EC played dirty, nasty game: Mamata speaks

Tue, 05 May 2026
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Outgoing West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee says, "Sad to say, CEC became the villain of this election to loot the democratic rights of the people and to loot the EVM. Can you tell me that after voting EVM has 80-90% charge? How is it possible? Two days before the election, they started arresting our people. They started raiding everywhere. 

"They changed all IPS and IAS officers. They selected people from their party and BJP played the game directly with the Election Commission. It is a betting between the BJP and the Election Commission. We fought against all machinery. PM and HM are also involved, direct interference. They deleted 90 lakh names in the SIR. When we went to court, 32 lakh names were included...They played dirty, nasty and mischievous games. I have never seen this type of election in my life."

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